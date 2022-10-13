Munugode Bypoll: TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy Files Nomination

Munugode: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy filed his nomination on Thursday after a massive rally from Bangarigadda to Chandur Mandal in Munugode Assembly constituency. Telangana ministers KTR, G Jagadish Redy, Left party leaders Tammineni Veerabhadram, Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao and thousands of TRS leaders and members participated in the rally.

Speaking at the rally, K Prabhakar Reddy said, ''Even though I lost in 2018, I continue to work for the welfare of the people of this constituency. After I lost, development work stopped here and I promise the stalled works will pick up and will be completed. If you vote for me, I will bring the funds necessary to develop this constituency.''

TRS party working president KTR while speaking at the rally said, ''With all your blessings, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy will win the bypoll by a good margin. The BJP is only making the rich richer while KCR is helping the people. Due to KCR, the menace of fluorosis is gone from Nalgonda. KCR government has given Mission Baghiratha for water, Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes for our people here.''

''Free water and power connections have been given to the people of the constituency. The bypoll came at this time because of the arrogance and greed of a contractor. This is an election between the self-respect of Munugode and the arrogance of the contractor. This election was forcefully inflicted upon you. We didn't need an election at this time.''

The byelection will take place on November 3 and counting of votes will be on November 6. The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of K Raja Gopal Reddy from Congress to join the BJP. Palvai Sravanthi Reddy of Congress, BJP's Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and TRS' Prabhakar Reddy are in the fray.

Also Read: Munugode Bypoll: Telangana HC Refuses to Grant Stay on Releasing Voters List