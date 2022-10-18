Munugode Bypoll: Telangana High Court Dismisses TRS Petition on Election Symbols

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition of the ruling TRS party on election symbols for the upcoming Munugode by elections. The TRS knocked the doors of the High Court requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove election symbols that were identical to its Car symbol from the list of free symbols for the Munugode by-election so that voters are not confused.

Advocate Katika Ravinder Reddy, appearing in behalf of TRS, said that it has already given a representation to the ECI in this regard, but has not been considered.

But, the ECI counsel said that the representation submitted by the TRS was considered and it was rejected on October 17, because the election process has already started and once the process is on, no one can interfere.

The ECI also submitted to the court that the 'Road Roller' symbol, which is objected by the TRS, was not allotted to any candidate contesting in the by-elections.

Upon hearing from both sides, the High Court dismissed the petition.

