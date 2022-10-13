Munugode Bypoll: Telangana HC Refuses to Grant Stay on Releasing Voters List

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to grant a stay on publishing the voters' list, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

The High Court was hearing the petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging irregularities in registration of new voters in the constituency.

The BJP has also sought a direction to the Election Commission to freeze the voters list prepared till July 31. BJP secretary G. Premender Reddy, who filed the petition, alleged discrepancies in revision of voter list.

Advocate Rachana Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the registration of voters was against the rules in the wake of the Munugode by-election. She also argued that the huge voter registration was done illegally in the wake of the by-elections.

ECI counsel Avinash Desai said the commission is yet to announce the final voters' list. New voters are being registered every year. Till January 2021, there were 2, 22,000 voters.

“At present, there are 2,38,000 votes in the constituency. Out of 25,000 votes, 7,000 were deleted. The process of registration of voters is being done in a transparent manner," he said.

The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy has directed the Election Commission of India to submit a final statement showing the details of voters list pertaining to Munugodu from 2019, the year when last election was held.

The Chief Justice Bench directed the ECI to place details of all fresh voters who have registered in the last two months, August and September, in Munugode.

The Chief Justice said that addition, deletion, and corrections to the voters list is an ongoing process and at this stage, "such an order cannot be granted ".

The matter has been adjourned for Friday.

Also Read: KTR Shoots A Letter to PM Modi on Hindi Imposition