Munugode Bypoll: Telangana BJP to Kick-off Bike Yatra from Oct 7

Hyderabad: BJP is set to kick off a Bike Yatra campaign in poll-bound Munugode Assembly Constituency from October 7, Friday. The party is also planning to hold a public meeting at Munugode on October 10.

Addressing the media here, BJP National Working Committee member Vivek Venkatswamy on Sunday said during the Bike Yatra, the saffron party will explain to people why the bypoll was necessitated in their constituency.



It is worth mentioning here that following the resignation of former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was elected on Congress ticket, a bypoll has been necessitated in Munugode Assembly Constituency. Rajgopal Reddy later joined the BJP and is contesting the bypoll on saffron party’s ticket.



Vivek said BJP steering committee members and senior party leaders will participate in the campaign. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and the Party State Affairs In-charge Sunil Bansal directed that everyone should be included in the campaign. He said the party will highlight the issue of fake voter IDs.

Also Read: Rangareddy : Four Children Drown While Swimming in a Village Tank

Earlier, the party core committee meeting was held at state party headquarters. Addressing the party meeting, Sunil Bansal said that the sole aim is to win the bypoll.Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman, Vivek Venkataswamy, BJP MLA Etala Rajender, Senior party leaders N Indrasena Reddy, Jitender Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Vijayashanti were among the prominent leaders who were present on the occasion.