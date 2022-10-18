Munugode Bypoll: Rs 19 Lakhs Seized From Vehicle At Ghattuppal

With the Munugode bypoll date around the corner, illegal cash flow, liquor, and gifts to lure voters' has become rampant. On Tuesday officials seized Rs 19 lakhs cash from a vehicle belonging to a Congress party. This was right after RS 1 crore cash was seized from a vehicle belonging to the BJP on Monday.

During a vehicle check on Tuesday, the police recovered Rs 19 lakhs from a vehicle which belongs to a Congress leader. The police discovered poll campaigning material of the party and the person was taken into custody for further questioning.

This was the third time that police have seized cash in the bypoll bound Munugode.

Bypoll to the Munugode constituency is scheduled to take place on November 3 after MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP a couple of months ago.

