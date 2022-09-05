Munugode Bypoll Results Will Mark Downfall Of CM KCR, Says Rajagopal Reddy

Kamishetty Shailaja Bhaskar the councillor of ward number 18 in Choutuppal municipality joined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Rajagopal Reddy today. Several leaders from wards 17 and 18 have joined BJP.

Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy commented that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who used to stay in the farmhouse for the last eight years is touring the constituencies now. He stressed that the third phase of sheep distribution is being distributed only in Munugode.

He further stated that it is not possible to convince the people of Munugode to vote for TRS despite two MLAs and Minister Jagadish Reddy's frequent visits to Munugode.

He said that the public representatives of Choutuppal wanted to discuss the Choutuppal Municipality issue with Telangana Chief Minister KCR but they didn't get an appointment from CM. He said that people have lost their trust and won't believe KCR anymore even if he comes with 100 schemes. Rajagopal Reddy said that Munugode byelection result will mark the downfall of KCR.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that bye-election to the Munugode constituency will bring a big change in Telangana. He further stated that bypoll to Munugode will bring a change in state politics.

