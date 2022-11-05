Munugode Bypoll Results 2022: Counting of Votes to Begin Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The stage is set for counting of votes in Munugode bypoll on Sunday. The Telangana State Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for tomorrow’s counting of votes at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda district. The counting process is scheduled to begin at 8 am and the process is likely to be completed by 3 pm.

At the designated counting centre, the election authorities have arranged 21 tables and the counting of votes will be completed in 15 rounds. The results for Choutuppal Mandal are expected to be out by 9 am, the sources said.

There are 47 candidates in the fray including BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi Reddy from Congress and former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from TRS. It may be recalled here that the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy from the Congress party had necessitated the bypoll.

The postal ballots will be counted before opening the EVMs from 298 polling stations. The authorities have received a total of 686 postal ballots which were not included in the percentage of polling recorded during the by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat on Nov 3, 2022.

“The turnout is a record.. The last Electronic Voting Machine was received at 1.30 am on Friday at the strong room at Warehouse Corporation godown and it was sealed by 4.30 am,” Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said.

Of the total 2,41,805, nearly 2,25,192 cast their votes in the Munugode by-election on Thursday. A voter turnout of 93.13 percent was recorded in the contested bypoll earlier this week.

