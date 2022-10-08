Munugode Bypoll: Rajagopal Reddy's Whopping Deal With BJP?

Munugode By-elections: With the EC issuing the schedule for the Munugode bypoll, the heat is on with political parties and candidates getting ready for the November 3 electoral battle. All the three parties - Congress, BJP and TRS - are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of their candidates. The party leaders are sketching out strategies to win the Munugode bypoll.

The ruling TRS party has announced its candidate on Friday. During an interaction with the media, KTR made sensational allegations against Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. He alleged that Rajagopal Reddy had taken a contract of Rs 22,000 crore from the centre in the name of Sushi Infra and had promised Amit Shah that he would spend Rs 5,000 crore.

KTR shared a video byte on his Twitter account on Friday and wrote, "Quid pro Quo - open confession of the BJP MLA candidate from Munugode. His company gets a massive Rs. 18,000 Cr contract from and in return he joins BJP. Likely that his brother Congress MP might follow in his footsteps." Here is the video.

Quid pro Quo - open confession of the BJP MLA candidate from Munugodu 👇 His company gets a massive ₹18,000 Cr contract from & in return he joins BJP Likely that his brother Congress MP might follow in his footsteps https://t.co/SPd28aegyp — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 7, 2022

KTR said that IT, ED and CBI raids are held on TRS leaders and further stated that they are ready to face any sort of attacks from the centre. He criticised that Congress party has failed as the main opposition party in the state and stated that two prominent leaders from the Congress party are likely to join the TRS soon.

KTR said the BRS will emerge as a national party in the parliamentary elections. TRS Working President further added that measures are being taken to strengthen the party in all the states. He made it clear that no one can stop the TRS from winning the Munugode bypoll.

