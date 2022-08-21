Munugode Bypoll: Rajagopal Reddy Exhorts People to End TRS Rule

Former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has formally joined BJP in the presence of the party's top leader and Union Minister Amit Shah in the 'Munugodu Samara Bheri' meeting held on Sunday. Speaking on this occassion, Rajagopal Reddy has given a call to end TRS rule in the state of Telangana. He also dismissed the accusations that he was switiching parties over financial benefits.

"I have resigned as an MLA as there was no developmental activities carried out by TRS in my constituency. I was never given an appointment. Vexed with the KCR's attitude, I have resigned. I haven't committed any mistake," He added.

He also said that KCR had came to the constituency and held apublic meeting only after his resignation.

