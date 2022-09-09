Munugode Bypoll: Palvai Sravanthi Reddy Is Congress Candidate

Congress Leader Palvai Sravanthi is going to be the candidate in the fray from the party for the upcoming Munugode Bypolls. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi as the congress Candidate for the forthcoming by-poll to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from the Munugode constituency.

Sravanti Reddy is the daughter of former MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy.

Munugode bypoll notification is likely to be out by September end. The seat fell vacant due to the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on August 8, after he resigned from the Congress and shifted his loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Munugode Assembly Constituency has seven mandals, two municipalities, 176 gram panchayats and 288 polling booths.

Collector Vinaykrishna Reddy, Additional Collector Bhaskar, select officials, and representatives of seven political parties inspected the EVMs in the Collectorate amid tight security after taking them out of godowns on Thursday.

