Munugode Bypoll Is A Fight Between BJP’s Money Power and Self-respect of Locals, Says KTR

Hyderabad: Exhorting the voters of Munugode to teach the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy a lesson, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and State Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the by-election is a fight between the money power of BJP candidate and the self-respect of people of Munugode.

He alleged that Komatireddy Rajgopal had done nothing for the constituency when he was MLA from Congress and had joined the BJP only after getting a contract worth Rs.18,000 crore from the Centre.

Accompanied by the party leaders, the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy from Munugode assembly constituency filed his nomination today. Prabhakar reached the office of returning officer in Chandur in a huge rally of his supporters from Bargulagadda and submitted his nomination papers.

Telangana ministers KTR, G Jagadish Redy, Left party leaders Tammineni Veerabhadram, Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao and thousands of TRS leaders and members participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, KTR said if their candidate Prabhakar Reddy wins the November 3 by-election, he would adopt the constituency and ensure its all-round development. He also said the constituency will witness the development on par with his Sircilla constituency.

The TRS working president also assured to personally distribute pattas of house sites to 431 families who were displaced due to Dandumalkapuram industrial park after counting of votes on November 6.

It is worth mentioning here that in this triangular contest, Palvai Sravanthi Reddy from Congress is also in the fray.

