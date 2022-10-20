Munugode Bypoll: EC Removes Returning Officer Jagannadha Rao Over Symbol Row, Appoints New RO

Taking a serious note of the cancellation of the allotted 'Road Roller' symbol to the Yuga Thulasi Party candidate in the Munugode bypoll, the Election Commission of India has removed the Returning Officer Jagannadha Rao and also sought an explanation from the officer.

ECI also revoked the order of the returning officer and reallocated the road roller symbol to the Yuga Tulasi party and replaced Jagannadha Rao with Miryalaguda RDO Rohit Singh as the Returning Officer.

TRS has been crying foul that the road roller resembles a car, and it is leading to confusion among voters. However, ECI refused to delete the symbol. K Shiva Kumar of Yuga Tulasi Party alleged the returning officer, in conspiracy with TRS, had cancelled the already allotted symbol to him.

ECI said, "Rule 10(5) of Conduct of Elections Rules says that only the Election Commission and not the RO is empowered to revise the allotment order if the same is inconsistent with any direction issued by the Election Commission. RO's order is void, being bad in law and facts. The same order is inconsistent with the Commission's relevant directions. The Commission has also noted that the RO did not give any opportunity of hearing in the form of notice or otherwise to the candidate before changing the original symbol 'Road Roller', which is against the principle of natural justice."

