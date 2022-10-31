Munugode Bypoll: EC Issues Notices to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Over Funds

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Sunday issued a show cause notice to the BJP’s candidate in Munugode bypoll, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy following alleged money transactions from his family-owned company purported to be done to lure voters. The ECI demanded the reply from him by 4 pm on October 31.

This development comes after a complaint lodged by the TRS that Sushee Infra and Mining Limited, owned by Rajagopal Reddy’s family, had transferred Rs 5.24 crore into the bank accounts of 23 persons in Munugode constituency in the past few days.

The TRS said in its complaint on Saturday that Sushee Infra had transferred the amount through its SBI account to 23 persons or companies located in the constituency on October 14, 18 and 29 for voter inducement by withdrawing cash from these transferee accounts.

