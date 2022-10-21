Munugode Bypoll: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Phone Call Seeking Support For Brother Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Congress MP and BJP candidate's brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s phone call that leaked on Friday went viral on social media. He is heard supporting his brother's candidature on a phone call.

The Congress leader distanced himself from the campaign and later went on a vacation to Australia on October 14 and will only return after the election.

In the phone call, he is heard asking a Congress leader to support his brother Raj Gopal Reddy and vote for him in the by-election. He is also heard saying that he will become the next chief of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and that he will undertake a march in the state and bring the Congress party to power.

AICC secretaries are inquiring about the audio and state in-charge Manickam Tagore has complained to the party high command.

The bypoll will take place on November 3 and the votes counting will be done on November 6.

Also Read: BJP Leader Dasoju Sravan To Shift Loyalties To TRS