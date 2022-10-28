Munugode Bypoll: BJP National President JP Nadda Public Meeting Cancelled

Hyderabad: The BJP’s national president JP Nadda’s proposed public meeting to be held at Munugode on Oct 31 has been cancelled, according to top party sources, who did not give any official reason for the same on Friday.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday released an eight-page election manifesto, titled Mega Master Plan, for the Munugode bypoll promising all-round development of the constituency — covering all sectors such as handlooms, road infrastructure, health, education, minor irrigation, employment, tourism, rural development, tribal development, drinking water supply, expansion of banking services and disbursement of loans to the unemployed youth, micro, small and medium enterprises and SC/ST beneficiaries — within 500 days. The most pressing issue being showcased by all the political parties has been the welfare of handloom weavers, who form a significant portion of the electorate.

