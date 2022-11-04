Munugode Bypoll: 92% Voter Turnout Recorded

Nalgonda: In the by-election to Munugode assembly seat, 92% polling was recorded in Telangana on Thursday, poll officials said. Voting began at 7am and continued till late evening. Over 2.41 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

Barring a few stray incidents, the polling at 298 polling stations ended at 6 pm peacefully.

Police on election duty had to use mild force to disperse the BJP members at Marriguda and stone pelting on a vehicle of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy at Sarampet. A minor clash was reported between BJP and TRS members at Chandur Municipality.

The fate of nearly 47 candidates including TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, BJP Candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Congress Candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy was sealed in the ballot box. The counting of the votes will take place on November 6.

