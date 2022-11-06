Munugode Bypoll 2022 Results: Jubilation Outside Telangana Bhavan as TRS Set to Win Bypoll
Hyderabad: After 11 rounds of counting for the bypoll to the Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is clearly way ahead of the BJP. The TRS workers have already started celebrating the party candidate’s likely win in the bypoll outside Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday.
The TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has established a comfortable lead of 5,800 votes over his rival BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. While the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy has secured a third position during the ongoing rounds of counting of votes at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Arjalabavi village in Nalgonda district.
The TRS has won the first, fourth to eighth rounds while the BJP won second and third rounds. There are four more rounds to go and the final result will be declared by this evening. The bypoll witnessed a record voter turnout of 93.13 percent on November 3.
As the TRS leads by over 6000 votes, celebrations begin in the pink party office #MunugodeBypoll2022 pic.twitter.com/7VkF8lBtl6
— Madhavi Tata (@madhavitata) November 6, 2022
Following is the break up for round-wise Munugode Assembly bypoll 2022 results :
1st Round:
TRS- 6,317
BJP- 5,127
TRS Lead: 1,190
2nd Round:
TRS- 7,781
BJP- 8,623
BJP Lead: 348
3rd Round:
TRS- 7,387
BJP- 7,426
BJP Lead: 309
4th Round:
TRS- 4,855
BJP- 4,560
TRS Lead: 604
5th Round:
TRS- 6,062
BJP- 5,245
TRS Lead: 1,430
6th Round:
TRS- 6,016
BJP- 5,378
TRS Lead: 638
7th Round:
TRS- 7,189
BJP- 6,803
TRS Lead: 386
8th Round:
TRS- 6624
BJP- 6,088
TRS Lead: 536
9th Round:
TRS- 7,497
BJP- 6,665
TRS Lead: 832
