Munugode Bypoll 2022 Results: Jubilation Outside Telangana Bhavan as TRS Set to Win Bypoll

Hyderabad: After 11 rounds of counting for the bypoll to the Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is clearly way ahead of the BJP. The TRS workers have already started celebrating the party candidate’s likely win in the bypoll outside Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday.

The TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has established a comfortable lead of 5,800 votes over his rival BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. While the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy has secured a third position during the ongoing rounds of counting of votes at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Arjalabavi village in Nalgonda district.

The TRS has won the first, fourth to eighth rounds while the BJP won second and third rounds. There are four more rounds to go and the final result will be declared by this evening. The bypoll witnessed a record voter turnout of 93.13 percent on November 3.

As the TRS leads by over 6000 votes, celebrations begin in the pink party office #MunugodeBypoll2022 pic.twitter.com/7VkF8lBtl6 — Madhavi Tata (@madhavitata) November 6, 2022

Following is the break up for round-wise Munugode Assembly bypoll 2022 results :

1st Round:

TRS- 6,317

BJP- 5,127

TRS Lead: 1,190

2nd Round:

TRS- 7,781

BJP- 8,623

BJP Lead: 348

3rd Round:

TRS- 7,387

BJP- 7,426

BJP Lead: 309

4th Round:

TRS- 4,855

BJP- 4,560

TRS Lead: 604

5th Round:

TRS- 6,062

BJP- 5,245

TRS Lead: 1,430

6th Round:

TRS- 6,016

BJP- 5,378

TRS Lead: 638

7th Round:

TRS- 7,189

BJP- 6,803

TRS Lead: 386

8th Round:

TRS- 6624

BJP- 6,088

TRS Lead: 536

9th Round:

TRS- 7,497

BJP- 6,665

TRS Lead: 832

