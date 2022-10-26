MUNUGODE Bypolls 2022: With just a week’s time left for the Munugode by elections to take place in the state of Telangana, the ruling TRS party is making all efforts to woo the voters in the constituency and those living in the suburbs of Hyderabad.

Part supreme and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will be addressing a public meeting at Chandur mandal in the constituency on the 30th of October. This will take place a day before BJP leader JP Nadda’s campaign on October 31 and it is evident that a war of words will ensue on these days, where the leaders will drill home the message about who would be winners for the bypolls.

According to party sources, the TRS is sharpening its campaign strategy and all precautions are being taken to avoid repeating the mistakes made during the Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-elections. The plan is to divide the constituency into 86 units in a bid to reach every voter. TRS Working President, Minister KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao along with other Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and key leaders are participating in the campaign and coordinating the campaign at the field level. While the campaign will end on the 1st of next month, preparations are being made for a huge public meeting in Chandur two days before i.e., on the 30th of this month which will be addressed by KCR.

KCR ordered all the leaders acting as unit in-charges to settle in the places allotted to them. It is reported that the Government surveillance agencies and private survey agencies regularly submit reports to KCR and KTR about the state of affairs, and public opinions in the Munugode constituency

Based on these reports, key leaders from other regions are being deployed where necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that the campaign takes place without any issues. The campaign pattern of BJP and Congress parties, the response to the campaigns of the candidates, and the backend poll strategies followed by the respective parties are being tracked and the counter strategies are being implemented immediately which is being personally supervised by KTR himself.

More than 40,000 voters of the constituency are living in the suburbs of Hyderabad. A TRS MLA in charge of the unit told 'Sakshi' that their observation revealed that around 300 to 500 voters from each village are residing in the city. In this background, TRS has already collected the details of these voters in the respective colonies, including their addresses, and phone numbers, to mobilise support for the party. It is reported that logistical arrangements have been completed so that all of them can exercise their right to vote early on polling day. TRS, which considers every vote important, is focusing on postal ballots and trying to garner the support of that segment as well.

TRS is implementing a strategy of dividing Munugode voters into different categories and meeting each voter at least half a dozen times. The leaders who are acting as unit in-charges have been assigned the responsibility of one party leader for every hundred voters in their area. A plan is being implemented to stay in touch with them until they vote on polling day. TRS is campaigning to reach every family in the name of the beneficiaries of government schemes and social groups.

TRS hopes to see around one lakh people attend the Chandur Sabha. In this context, the focus now is the mobilization of crowds for the meeting for which Minister Jagadish Reddy, party joint Nalgonda district in-charge, and MLC T Ravinder Rao are taking care of. KTR has already conducted road shows in Chautuppal, Gattuppal, Munugodu mandal centres.

The bypoll has become a battle of prestige for the parties as they feel that the win in Munugode will set the stage for the Assembly Elections to be held next year.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of former Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who joined the join BJP in August. The main candidates in the fray are Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from BJP, Kusakuntla Prabhakar Reddy from TRS, and Palvai Sravanthi Reddy of the CongressPolling is scheduled for November 3 and counting will be done on November 6.

