Munugode Bypolls 2022: Polling time for the high-octane Munugode Bypolls ended at 6 pm and reports suggest that those who were waiting in the queue lines only would be allowed to cast their vote. Gates for all the polling stations were closed and people who were waiting in the lines would be allowed to vote. The public started coming in large numbers after 2 pm in the afternoon and the approximate voter turnout at around 5 pm was 77.55% as reported by the Election Officials. Large serpentine queues were seen in various places and it is reported that the polling percentage would increase further.

Approximate Voter Turnout around 5PM is around 77.55%* at AC - #Munugode * This is approximate trend as data from some polling station takes time. Final data for each PS is shared in FORM 17C with all polling agents#MunugodeBypolls #ByeElection2022 @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/M7KQTWq29R — CEO Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) November 3, 2022

The polling for the ongoing Munugode Byelections so far was going on peacefully and with just an hour left for the polling time to end, clashes between the Opposition BJP and the ruling TRS workers erupted. Tensions were rife at Meanwhile, there was tension again in Chunduru and Koritika polling stations.

A 41.3% voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the ongoing Munugode by-elections held on Thursday.

The polling so far has been peaceful with no major law and order issue being reported. Except in a few places voters had to wait till elections officials rectified technical issues in EVMs.

This is approximate voter turnout as data from some polling stations takes time, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said.

The polling which began on a dull note after it began at 7 am picked up momentum later as large number of voters, including women, queued up at the polling booths.

Setting an instance, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters cast their votes at Gangorigudem polling station 127.

A voting percentage of 25.8 percent was recorded at 11 am during the ongoing Munugode bypoll on Thursday, where voters were seen turning out in large numbers to cast their vote in probably one of the most anticipated, and monitored byelections in the State of Telangana.

A voting percentage of 11.2 percent was recorded in the first two hours.

Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 am. Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

There are a total of 298 polling stations and webcasting is being done from all of them. Of the total, 105 booths have been identified as 'critical.'

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel. Around 1192 Election officials were deployed at various polling booths in the constituency which is being held amid high security.

Vikas Raj, Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana stated that there were 14 flying squads 14 as against the norm of 3, two election expenditure observers, seven officers from the IT dept, and a GST team as well.

The CEO stated that for the first time in Telangana 48 CCTVs were installed to monitor the bypolls, apart from webcasting.

The Munugode bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party and from his post in August. He has joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is confined to Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS, and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi Reddy. Among the 2,41,795 electorate – 1,21,662 are men and 1,20,126 women – are expected to exercise their franchise.

