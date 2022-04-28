Munnur Ravi Spotted At TRS Plenary

Munnur Ravi, one of the accused who allegedly conspired to kill Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Gowda was spotted in the TRS Plenary that took place at HICC on April 27th. For TRS's 21st foundation day celebrations, only the members of the TRS general body are invited and passes have been issued to them. Despite so much security, how Munnur Ravi entered the plenary is the question. For the plenary, leaders from 22 different categories have been invited. It is said that Munnur Ravi might have entered HICC only with the VIP pass. Police are investigating in all the angles to know how Munnur Ravi attended the TRS Plenary.

Munnur Ravi speaking to the media said that he attended the plenary only as a fan of KCR and urged everyone not to make it controversial. He further stated that he is not a criminal and is on bail.

In March 2022, eight members of a gang that allegedly conspired to kill Telangana tourism minister V Srinivas Goud have been arrested. The arrested were identified as Raghavender Raju, Madhusudhan Raju, Ch Nagaraju, Munnur Ravi, Amarinder Raju, Varada Yadaiah, Bhandarkar Vishwanath and Thapa.

