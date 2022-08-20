Munawar Faruqui Hyderabad Show Timings Changed

The timings of Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad has been changed which is scheduled to take place at 6 pm. The show will start at 5 pm at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Madhapur . Audiences are advised to carry an Adhar Card along with the ticket and reach the venue an hour before the show due to security reasons.

Outside food, water bottles and Mobiles are not allowed inside the venue. A tight security has been beefed up at the venue to meet the security arrangements.

