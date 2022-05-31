Mulugu: Two ISB Students Drown In Laknavaram Lake

In a very tragic incident, two ISB students drowned in the Laknavaram Lake of Govindaraopet in the Mulugu district. The incident took place on Monday. A total of six students went on a joy trip to Laknavaram Lake on Monday evening.

Two of them ventured into the water body. Suddenly, both of them drowned in the water as they didn't know the depth of the lake. The other students who came to know about their friends immediately gave information to the police. The cops rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead bodies. The dead bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

