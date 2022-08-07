Mulugu: Six More Held For Advocate Mallareddy's Murder

Mulugu Police arrested six persons in connection with the murder of advocate Mulagundla Malla Reddy on Sunday. The police have already arrested the man who executed the murder plan along with the three others who are the masterminds in the case and sent them to judicial custody. The arrested have been identified as Hanamkonda Perumandla Raju and Rakesh of Gangirenigudem in Hanamkonda district, Ediga Jayaram and Ediga Venu of Kokkorancha of Kokorancha of Kurnool district, Bukka Venkataramana of Pamulapadu in Nandyal district and Chinala Shiva of Narakkapeta in Warangal district.

The masterminds in the case were Gonela Ravinder, Pindi Ravi Yadav, Vancha Rammohan Reddy. Tudaka Ramesh spoke with a supari gang and planned the murder. Mallareddy was having some land-related issues with those who have planned the murder of the lawyer. Perumandla Raju held discussions with Jayaram, Venu, Shiva, and Ramana, and the murder was planned on August 1. SP Sangram Singh Patil said that some others among those who helped in the lawyer's murder will be arrested soon.