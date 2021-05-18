Mulugu MLA Sitakka, NSUI President Balmoor Launch Free Ambulance Service in Shadnagar

Dinesh Sagar Mudiraj, NSUI All India Convener from Shadnagar has been distributing free meals to corona Positive People for the last 5 days as part of the Rahul Bharosa Programme.

Mulugu MLA Sitakka, NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor and NSUI Ranga Reddy district president Vishnuvardhan Reddy today inaugurated free ambulance and hypochlorite sanitation vehicle set up by Dinesh Sagar for corona affected in Shad Nagar town as part of the Rahul Bharosa programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sitakka said, "We especially congratulate NSUI State President Venkat Balmore and NSUI leaders for collaborating with NSUI National Convener Dinesh Sagar on launching free ambulance services in the town of Shadnagar with a great determination to serve the people.AICC President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi directed the Congress party leaders and activists to stay in public life and not in politics and to support the people in all possible ways.

NSUI State President Venkat Balmoor said, "We are seeing the plight of people who are in dire need of ambulance services due to the rising corona eruption day by day, hence the launch of free ambulance services in the town of Shadnagar today as well as hypochlorite sanitation vehicle under the auspices of NSUI in the coming days."

He also said that free ambulance services be set up under the auspices of NSUI in every district of the state & also demanded the Government to include Corona in Arogya Sri.

The event was attended by Youth Congress constituency president Kata Sudhir, NSUI leaders and others.