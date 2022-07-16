Mulugu MLA Seethakka Escapes Major Accident 

Mulugu: Telangana Congress MLA Seethakka from Mulugu Assembly constituency managed to escape a major accident at Eturu Nagaram mandal in Mulugu district on Saturday.

The 51-year-old people's representative is tirelessly going to the flood-hit areas and helping affected people. On Saturday, after distributing the flood relief material in the submerged areas, she was returning in a boat. The boat ran out of fuel and hit a tree in the middle of the Elisettipelli stream and later the tide went up.

Lucky that our boat got dashed to this tree and got out of boat safely, after distributing groceries to flood victims on the way back on boat we ran out of fuel and by the force of water our boat travelled some distance and dashed to tree. @RahulGandhi @manickamtagore #rains pic.twitter.com/qT0Zt6xZJk — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) July 16, 2022

The rescue team brought the Congress leader and others safely to the shore from the boat.

