Mulugu MLA Seethakka Escapes Major Accident 

Jul 16, 2022, 21:14 IST
Mulugu: Telangana Congress MLA Seethakka from Mulugu Assembly constituency managed to escape a major accident at Eturu Nagaram mandal in Mulugu district on Saturday. 

The 51-year-old people's representative is tirelessly going to the flood-hit areas and helping affected people. On Saturday, after distributing the flood relief material in the submerged areas, she was returning in a boat. The boat ran out of fuel and hit a tree in the middle of the Elisettipelli stream and later the tide went up. 

The rescue team brought the Congress leader and others safely to the shore from the boat. 

