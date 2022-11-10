Mulugu: Maoists Kill Koya Tribal Suspecting Him to Be Police Informer

A man belonging to the Gotti Koya tribe was killed by Maoists branding him as a police informer on Wednesday night at Kondapur village in Venkatapuram Mandal, Mulugu district of Telangana. The Maoists left a letter from the CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee on the spot. In the letter where they warned that if people who did not mend their ways and continued to work as informers would meet a similar fate.

As per reports the deceased was identified as Subaka Gopal. He was a daily wage labourer and is survived by two wives and five children.

Gopal who had seen five people moving around suspiciously near his house tried to run. But he was caught by the five CPI Maoists and taken to the village outskirts and hacked indiscriminately with knives and axes in front of the family members. The Maoists raised slogans of ‘Laal Salaam” after confirming his death and left the place.

The Maoists stated in the letter that after the formation of the TRS government in Telangana, many people were shot dead in the name of encounters. They warned that those acting as informers were warned in the letter that if they do not change their methods, they will be punished by the public court.

Venkatapuram Police have registered a case and investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the murder of the tribal by the Maoists has caused a flutter in the otherwise peaceful village in the agency area.It seems clear that after this incident a specific Maoist group is roaming in the region.On October 19, 2022, State Director-General of Police(DGP) M Mahender Reddy visited Venkatapuram and conducted a high-level meeting of senior police officials Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mahabubabad districts police. He also visited the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and alerted the police on information that Maoists were roaming in the agency areas.

Also Read: Top Woman Maoist Leader Surrenders Before Telangana Police