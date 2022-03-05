Mulugu: Four Killed In Road Accident While Returning From Dargah

In a very tragic incident, four people were killed in a road accident when their vehicle collided with a truck. The incident took place near Incherla village, Mulugu on Saturday morning. The passengers in the auto-rickshaw were returning from a dargah. Four persons were killed whereas four more persons received severe injuries. The deceased were identified as auto driver Tunki Jani(23), Kausalya (60), C Kiran (16), and B Ajay (12). Those who have been injured were admitted to a government hospital. The dead bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, a group of people from the Komatipally village of Mangapet Mandal went to Annaram dargah to offer their prayers after their families have been allocated double bedroom houses by the government.

