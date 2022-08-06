Mulugu Advocate Murder: Local Court Sends Four Accused to Two Weeks Judicial Custody

Warangal: The four accused arrested in connection with the murder of advocate Malla Reddy were produced before a court in Warangal on Saturday. The court remanded them into 14 days judicial custody and subsequently they were shifted to jail.

The police have mentioned that 11 others are absconding in the remand sheet. According to the police remaining accused Gonela Sandeep S/o Ravinder, Perumandla Raju, Balne Venkanna, Jayaram, Ramana, Jittaboyina Samba Murthy, Vainala Shiva, Venu, Bharath alias Bannu, Perumadla Rakesh, Kakkerla Sammaiah are on the run.

Four special police teams have been formed to find the fugitives, police officials said, adding the remaining accused will be arrested in a day or two.

It is pertinent to note that an advocate was dragged out of his car and stabbed to death on Monday evening in Mulugu district. As per reports, the deceased lawyer Malla Reddy was murdered while he was returning to his residence at Hanamkonda in his car from Mulugu.

