HYDERABAD: Mulug Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka was awarded a Doctorate in Philosophy ( PhD) in political science from Osmania University on Tuesday. Her topic of research was Social Exclusion And Deprivation Of Migrant Tribals Of Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State – A Case Study Of Gotti Koya Tribes In Warangal And Khammam Districts.

Taking to her social media handle Twitter, the Congress MLA shared the good news with a message stating," In my childhood, I never thought i would be a Naxalite, when I am Naxalite I never thought I would be a lawyer, when I am lawyer I never thought I would be MLA when I am MLA I never thought I will pursue my PhD. Now you can call me Dr Anusuya Seethakka PhD in political science, " she shared.

The 51-year-old MLA also stated that serving people & gaining knowledge was a habit that she would not stop doing until her last breath. She thanked her Ph.D. Guide Prof. T Tirupathi Rao who is Ex VC Osmania university, present Manipur university Chancellor, HOD Prof Musalaia, Prof Ashok Naidu, BOS Prof Chandru Nayak from the Political Science department of OU.

Seethakka who is a native of Mulugu in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district belongs to Koya tribal community. She is a former Janashakti Naxal prominent in Eturnagaram agency area and left the movement in 1997 and became a lawyer. She joined Telugu Desam Party and contested from Mulugu unsuccessfully. In 2009, she again contested and won as MLA. Later in 2017, she quit TDP and joined Congress Party and won the General Elections from Mulug constituency in 2018.

The two-time MLA is known for her simplicity and hands-on approach to helping the people of her constituency. This was also proved during the COVID lockdown when she covered remote villages, and thandas to hand over relief materials and essentials to tribals living there. She reached out to them on bullock carts, motorbikes, and sometimes even on foot carrying the material on her head to hand over the ration material. Pictures of the Mulug MLA carrying the essentials herself and walking in the hot sun, rocky terrains, and water bodies while traveling across the ST reserved constituency went viral on social media and earned praise from one and all.

