Muhurat Fixed For KCR's National Party Launch

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce the details of his new national party this Dasara festival. According to the party sources, KCR has already worked on the name,flag and agenda of the national party.

Discussions are underway to invite the like minded parties,prominent leaders and chief ministers at the national level for the launch of the party. It is also learnt that preparations are being made to hold celebrations in Telangana as well as across the country. According to the sources, the party is also planning to tour various states extensively for about two months after the announcement of the national party.

KCR’s national party’s agenda is expected to be a combination of the development and welfare programmes that are being implemented in the state, including free electricity to the farmers, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu.The national party’s flag will also be pink in colour with the India map, similar to the current TRS flag.

Presidents of all 33 district units of the TRS party addressed the media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, where they requested KCR to launch a national party and to play a key role in national politics. A similar announcement is likely to be made by the TRS’ legislature and parliamentary leaders.

According to the sources from the party, KCR has already formed a team for the national party. Telanagana state planning Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar, MLCs Kavitha, Palla Rajashwar Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, former Assembly Speaker Madhusudhana Chary and Ex- Karimnagar Mayor Ravinder Singh are among the others who will be given key responsibilities in the national party.

In the recent past, CM KCR held a series of meetings with several non-BJP and non-Congress CMs across the country. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both Kumaraswamy and KCR are expected to discuss the ensuing Assembly polls in Karnataka and other national issues.

Also Read: KCR Makes Huge Poll Promise at Nizamabad Public Meeting