Muchintal: Statue Of Equality Closed For Visitors For Four Days Starting From Today

Visitors are not allowed for four days starting from March 29th to April 1 to visit the Statue of Equality at Muchintal. According to the reports, special pujas are going to take place till Friday. Mandala Puja and Abhishekam are taking place at the Statue of Equality starting from Tuesday and is closed to public. It will reopen for the public on Ugadi. Those who have made any online bookings during the four days can visit on any day from 2nd April 2022.

The visiting hours are extended from 2nd April on all weekdays, 11 am to 8 pm. Every Wednesday it is closed to the public. No jeans are allowed for men whereas no western outfits are allowed for women. Men and women should wear traditional outfits. They informed that the devotees will be allowed to visit the Statue of Equality from April 2. They further stated that entry is permitted between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm subject to a nominal entry fee. For more details, here is the helpline number: 91 790 142 2022.

Many people are paying a visit to the Statue of Equality and there is a huge crowd on weekends.

