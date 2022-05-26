MS Education Academy To Offer Free Education For Students Suffering With Thalassemia In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is slowly becoming a source of hope for Thalassemia affected children in the state and giving them faith towards a better future. In this context, Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammad Latif Khan visited Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Center at Raghavendra Colony, Rajendranagar to meet Thalassaemia infected children and youths.

Mr. Mohammad Latif Khan announced free education to Thalassemia-infected students in the academy’s schools, Junior and Degree colleges.

TSCS, a registered non-profit organization that offers free blood transfusion services twice a month to an approx of 3085 children and youths every month is collaborating with the educational institution for this noble cause.

Understanding the difficulties faced by the Thalassemia students for their education, MS Education Academy decided to provide free education to them as a support to extend for their brighter academic future. The free education facility will be available to all the 3085 Thalassemia infected students registered with the TSCS.

TSCS president Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal, Secretary Dr. Suman Jain, and Joint Secretary Mr. Alim Baig expressed their happiness over the announcement. They said that in view of the medicine, treatment and other expenditures for these students, this gesture of MS Academy to provide free education will be a big relief to the Thalassemia students and their parents. They even added that this will give new ray of hope for the students who want to pursue higher education.

TSCS is the world’s biggest society serving thalassemia children with modern equipment and specialist doctors in Hyderabad. TSCS’s free services include doctor consultation, free Laboratory investigations, Medicines, HLA test, HbA2 test of parents, siblings and extended family members, blood transfusion and free bone marrow transplants.

The staff at TSCS is working relentlessly to lessen the physical and mental pain of Thalassemia patients.