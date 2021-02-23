Mrs India Runnerup Is Telangana Ammayi From Khammam

Khammam: Mrs. India RunnerUp Winner is from Khammam. On 21 February at Ahmadabad in Gujarath, VPR Mrs. India season -2 was conducted. Mrs.Mahammad Farha stood as the runner-up winner in the contest. She was selected as runner-up in the category of best Photogenic face. Across the country, 912 members have been registered for this event. But only 41 women got shortlisted into the finals. Amongst the 41 selected, only Farha of Telangana got to be the winner runner up. Farha has done her MBA in HR. Working for Social Justice Mission, she is a woman activist in Khammam giving her services. She said that she has come to this success point only with the support of her inlaws and family. She is keen on fighting justice for women for their women's rights.