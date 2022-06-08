Mrigasira Karthi: Fish Sales Increased Today, Know Why People Eat Fish Today

Huge crowds were witnessed at fish markets today in view of the Mrigasira Karthi. Most of non-veg lovers believe that eating fish is a must on the day of Mrigasira Karthi. It remained a tradition of eating fish and almost 70 to 80 percent of the households eat fish on the auspicious day.

Ramnagar Fish Market is one of the biggest fish markets in Hyderabad city, Telangana. The sales are high on June 7th as well because Mrigashira Karthi came on Tuesday itself. Generally, fish are brought to Hyderabad from Adilabad, Suryapet, Jangaon, Vikarabad, etc. Different types of fish are available in the market. Generally, there is high demand for Rohu and Katla on Mrigashira Karthi day. Rohu and Katla are priced between Rs 120 to Rs 130 on normal days but today the price is around Rs 100 and Rs 110.

Fish is one of the most healthiest foods. It is good to consume food on Mrigasira Karthi day but the benefit tag attached to eating fish for a week during Mrigasira Karthi is likely to be a myth. It is believed that eating fish during this time cures breathing disorders. It’s scientifically proven that fish contains Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids and other types of minerals. People from Telangana eat fish, as monsoon impacts health and fish fulfills the body’s immunity needs.

