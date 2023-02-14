HYDERABAD: Bhuvanagiri MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday stirred up a political controversy by stating that a hung Assembly would be in store after the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will join hands with the Congress party.

Speaking further he said, “Nobody will win more than 60 seats in the upcoming elections and if the Congress has to come to power it has to join forces with another party. Since both the Congress and BRS are secular parties it is inevitable for the Congress to join the incumbent party," he prophesized.

He also brought to the fore the infighting in Congress by stating that the senior leaders were unable to come together on a single platform and with great difficulty the Congress could win 40 seats together, he said. Speaking further, he said that there was no need for BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to praise the Congress in the Assembly sessions and also that he had taken many of the Congress MLAs and MLCs into the BRS fold, hinting at a future alliance. This was a political strategy by KCR, he mentioned. The MP also announced that he would go on Padayatra and Bike Yatra from March 1.

These statements have not gone down too well with senior party members and they opined that senior leaders should refrain from making such comments as it would lead to confusion among party workers. There is no need for Congress to join hands with anybody, senior leader Mallu Ravi said. Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao expressed his ire at Komatireddy for making such misleading statements to the media which was giving wrong signals to the Congress cadre and also detrimental to the party image. He said that Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that there would be no tie-ups with any party during the Warangal rally.