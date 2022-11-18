HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: The war of words between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP reached a crescendo on Friday after the TRS supporters attacked Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri’s residence in Hyderabad. It all started with the BJP MP making certain sensational allegations and comments against TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, and that she had spoken to Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, on Thursday.

కేటీఆర్, కవితను కొనుక్కొని మేమేం చేసుకోవాలి ?? కవితను తెచ్చుకోడానికి మాదేం సారా బిజినెస్ నడిపే పార్టీ కాదు !! We are not a party which indulges in liquor business and therefore have no business with KCR’s progeny… pic.twitter.com/xrShcEuMqe — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) November 18, 2022

On Friday, TRS supporters went on a rampage and vandalized the Nizamabad MP’s residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and burnt his effigy in protest against his comments. The TRS workers entered his house and vandalised the place and pelted stones on the cars after brushing aside the servants inside. They were later arrested and taken away by the Hyderabad police, however, the videos of the attack are going viral on social media. The BJP MP who was in Nizamabad at the time of the incident immediately tweeted his reaction after the attack on his house." TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created a ruckus," he stated.

After the incident, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha immediately called for a press meeting refuting his allegations and issued a strong warning to Aravind and said that she would ‘cut his tongue' if he continued to speak in a derogatory manner against women. MLC Kavitha said that she was approached by the BJP who sent her a proposal like the Shinde model in the state, but she rejected the proposal and that with the proposal.

Post TRS MLC Kavitha’s press meet, Dharmapuri Arvind addressed the media at Nizamabad and condemned the attack on his house.” They terrorized my mother and attacked the female staff with stones, who gave them the right to attack my mother. Do they think that we are still living in the feudal age, it’s nothing but sheer casteist arrogance by the Kalvakuntla family, "he asserted. Will Kavitha contest if I contest in the Nizamabad Parliamentary elections? This is final, let's fight it out, he roared, or will she change her mind again?

"If there was no truth about her calling Kharge on the phone, then why is she reacting, the truth has to come out. There was nothing inappropriate in what I said. It is clear that Kavitha’s political career is coming to an end. I welcome anyone who wants to contest against me," Dharmapuri stated further. Talking about the Shinde model proposal, Arvind scoffed and brushed it aside stating that Kavitha had no such standing and said that Shinde was a bigger leader who had the backing of the Shiva Sena MLAs and she could not be compared to him.

