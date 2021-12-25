Movie Ticket Prices in Telangana To Be Hiked

The Telangana government has approved the raise of movie ticket prices proposal in the state on Friday, based on a request by film makers. A proposal was submitted to the government demanding a price increase for movie tickets. After carefully reviewing the plan, the government accepted it. As a result, the ticket price will be hiked in all theaters across the state. The government proposed that ticket prices, GST, management fees, and internet fees be displayed separately.

The minimum ticket price in an air-conditioned theatre has been set at Rs 50, while the maximum price has been set at Rs 150, excluding GST, according to a government order. A multiplex may charge a consumer between Rs 100 and Rs 250 for a single ticket, excluding GST. Service fees have been set at Rs 5 for non-air-conditioned theatres and Rs 3 for air-conditioned theatres.