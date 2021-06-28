Motkupalli Praises KCR Govt's Efforts, BJP Sees Red

BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu appreciated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking steps for the development of Dalits. KCR in the all party meeting said that a financial assistane of Rs. 10 lakh per family will be given to Dalit poor under the Chief Minister's Dalit Empowerment scheme. He said that the measures taken by KCR in the case of Mariamma lockup death have boosted the confidence of Dalits.

Motkupalli Narasimhulu said that, "Inspired by Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, CM KCR has taken the opportunity to serve the dalits and would remain in the hearts of the people forever." He thanked KCR for calling him for the all party meeting. He added that the protective measures taken in the case of Mariamma have become a topic of discussion among the Dalit communities and it increased the respect on KCR furthermore among the Dalits.

Motkupalli thanked KCR for making Yadagiri Gutta, a world famous structure. He asserted that Dalits would be happy to get the financial assistance directly into their accounts on the lines of Rythu Bandu without the involvement of middlemen. He also added that with the Gurukul schools, Dalit students are receiving high class education and are getting good jobs.

SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu, CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, MIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri, Telangana State SC and ST Commission chairman Errolla Srinivas, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with SC legislators and other senior officials attended the meeting.

However, BJP had decided not to attend the all party meeting but Motkupalli attended it and also praised KCR. Motkupalli missed BJP organised Dalit leaders meeting. According to the reports, BJP leaders are unhappy with Motkupalli's behaviour.