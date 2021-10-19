Mothkupalli Narasimhulu Joins TRS

Senior leader Mothkupalli Narasimhulu, on Monday joined TRS party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR welcomed him into the party at a programme held at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. According to the reports, Narasimhulu, a Dalit leader, is likely to be appointed as chairman of the Dalit Bandhu Corporation.

In 2019, Mothkupalli Narasimhulu had joined BJP after being expelled from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for making allegations against TDP. In July 2021, he quit TDP stating that he was not given enough recognition. The political career of Narsimhulu started with TDP and he was with the party since its inception in 1982. He served as the minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

KCR invited Mothkupalli Narasimhulu into the party and recalled that both of them share a good rapport and have worked together for many years. He further stated that their friendship is beyond politics. KCR said that Narasimhulu is one of the leaders who work for the welfare of the weaker sections of society.

