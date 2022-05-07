Mother's Day 2022: You Can Ride in Any TSRTC Bus For Free, Conditions Apply

Good News for the mothers who have planned a trip by road on May 8th. Yes! Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has announced that mothers travelling with children below five years of age on May 8th can travel for free on all the bus services including AC buses. This offer will be there only for one day.

The tweet made by TSRTC reads, "#TSRTC is delighted to present a special offer to celebrate the day & give them a unique experience of FREE TRAVEL in all the bus services, including AC services. #mothers travelling with children below five years can avail the offer on 8th May, 2022 (sic)." Here is the tweet.

#TSRTC is delighted to present a special offer to celebrate the day & give them a unique experience of FREE TRAVEL in all the bus services, including AC services. #mothers travelling with children below five years can avail the offer on 8th May, 2022 #MothersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/X1EpYeMt07 — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) May 6, 2022

TSRTC Chairman Baji Reddy and MD VC Sajjanar wished "Happy Mother's Day" to all the mothers.

On the occasion of Ugadi, TSRTC also provided free travel to individuals above 65 years of age.

