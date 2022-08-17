Milk Prices Rise Across Cities

Mother Dairy and Amul have increased their milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other cities by Rs. 2 per litre from August 17. Mother Dairy company official on Tuesday said, "It was forced to increase the liquid milk prices by Rs. 2 per litre with effect from August 17, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants."

The cost of the full cream milk will be Rs. 61 per litre from Wednesday. Earlier, it was Rs. 59 per litre. The price of toned milk is going to be Rs. 51 while double toned milk will rise to Rs. 45 per litre from Wednesday. The cost of Cow milk is Rs. 53 per litre. Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been increased from Rs. 46 to Rs. 48 per litre.

The cost of Amul Gold is going to Rs. 31 for 500 ml and Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs. 25 for 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be sold at Rs. 28 for 500ml. Amul in a statement said, "This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year."

GCMMF said that cost of Amul full cream milk is going to be Rs. 62 per litre in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai while toned milk will be sold at Rs. 50 in Ahmedabad and Rs. 52 each in the remaining three markets. The cost of Amul's double-toned milk was hiked to Rs. 44 in Ahmedabad and Rs. 46 per litre in Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.