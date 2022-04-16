A mother and her son died by suicide by setting themselves ablaze in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Saturday. The victims Gangam Padma (58) and her son Santosh (30) were staying at New Maharaja Lodge at the time of incident. The Lodge staff alerted the Police and Fire department after they noticed smoke was coming out of their room on Saturday. When the police and fire rescue team arrived at the scene, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Police found a suicide note purpotedly written by the realtor Santosh and his mother. The mother and her son also made a selfie video in which they blamed seven persons including public representatives of Ramayampet and Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud, who had earlier worked in Ramayampet and is currently posted in Tungaturthi for their suicide and alleged of facing harassment at their hands.

According to police, Padma and her son Santosh were natives of Ramayampet of Medak district and visited Kamareddy for Padma’s treatment. Kamareddy DSP M Somanath and SHO Naresh after inspecting the spot said a post-mortem will be conducted on the spot.