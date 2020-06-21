HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of dowry related death, a woman killed herself at her residence in Meerpet here on Saturday.

Shiva Kumari, 26, working as a software professional with an IT company, allegedly died by suicide due to harassment from her husband and in-laws.

She was married to Udutha Jayaram in 2010. The couple has two daughters and lived at a house in Hanumannagar which falls under Meerpet police station area, a leading daily reported.

Police said that he hanged herself on Saturday evening to the ceiling fan. Her husband upon hearing the news rushed to the house. She was later taken to a private hospital where she was declared dead.

“The woman’s parents are alleging that her husband and mother-in-law were harassing Shiva Kumari for giving birth to two girls and pressurising her to give divorce. Unable to bear the harassment, Shiva Kumari might have slipped into depression and ended her life,” said V Maraiah, sub inspector of police Meerpet, as quoted by the daily.

A case has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against Jayaram and his mother Bala Kistamma.

Probe is underway.