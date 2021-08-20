More Than 61,000 Farmers Were Given Debt Relief In Telangana

A trial run for the waiver of farm loans has started by Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on the occasion of Independence Day. The actual crop loan waiver started on Monday.

The loans between Rs 25,000 and Rs 25,100 were waived off as part of the trial run on Sunday. Loans worth more than Rs 25,000 were waived off on Monday while the loans of more than Rs 26,000 were waived off on Tuesday. By August 30, all the loans would be waived off.

On the fourth day, Rs 39.40 crore was transferred into the accounts of 10,958 farmers, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said. In these four days, 61,752 farmers were given debt relief to the tune of Rs.175.96 crore.

The Agriculture Minister further added that revolutionary changes have brought in the agriculture sector in Telangana after state formation. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started various schemes for the welfare of farmers.