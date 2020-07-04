HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 tally touched 20,000 mark with the biggest single-day spike of 1,892 coronavirus cases on Friday. Now, the state has more number of coronavirus infections than Rajasthan and West Bengal. A day after recording 1,213 cases, Telangana has witnessed a new high of 1,892 COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of coronavirus count to 20,462. Telangana is currently at sixth position in the list of states with more number of COVID-19 caseload. Eight deaths have been recorded in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 283. GHMC continues to be one of the most worst-hit areas and it has alone recorded 1,658 cases on Friday.

According to the reports, a total of 5,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and till date one lakh tests have been done in the state. The number of recoveries stands at 1,126. With each passing day, the number of people getting infected with coronavirus are increasing and fresh cases have been recorded in 24 districts out of 33 districts in Telangana. Rangareddy and Medchal districts registered 56 and 44 cases respectively. A total of 44 cases have been recorded in Warangal.

In a bulletin released by the Health Department, it is said that, "The said private lab has reported 2,672 positive cases against 3,726 total samples tested. The Positivity rate is 71.7 per cent which is a gross variation and discrepancy in the notified positivity rate of COVID-19 till date. 962 out of 3,726 samples have been tested negative. The issue needs to be evaluated by an expert committee and until then the data of the said lab has been kept under abeyance."

According to the latest reports, a total of 22,771 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in India on Friday and the country's COVID-19 tally touched 6,48,315. 442 people have died due to coronavirus infection taking the total number of death count to 18,655. 3,94,227 people have been recovered and the recovery rate has improved to 60.80 per cent. Currently, there are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.