Money Lender's Harassment Drives Techie To Suicide In Kismatpur

Hyderabad: P. Sunil (29), took his own life after pressure from online money-lenders. A software employee from Kismatpur of Rajendranagar who suffered due to the pandemic. Due to the lockdown he lost his job and was left with no money. To help himself with daily payments, he took a loan from an online application and unable to bear the pressure, he ended up taking his own life on Dec 16.

Sunil was found hanging at his house in Kismatpur. According to the Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh, the software engineer was in crisis due to losing his job and not having enough money. In a desperate attempt to keep his life going, he put his faith in the online money lending app. He downloaded an app from the Play store in order to take a loan. He expected to pay the loan upon finding a job, but in vain. In a fit and desperation to pay his first loan, he kept downloading other money lending apps and taking small loans from them. He ended up taking more loans while trying to pay the first one.

The inspector said that “With pressure mounting on him to repay the first loan, he took more loans, with the total debt mounting to about Rs 2 lakh.”

According to the reports, the app executives and money-lenders not just called him, but also his parents and relatives. With the app's terms and conditions, Sunil ended up giving access to the contact list on his phone. This is how the app executives had numbers of his family members as well. There would be multiple calls in a day and many of them being threat calls as well.

“With constant calls and messages, sometimes abusive and threatening ones, he was depressed. Though he got a job recently, he did not join there,” added the inspector. Due to the unending calls and pressure from the app executives, he ended up taking his own life.

The relatives who found him hanging in his house later rushed Sunil to the nearest hospital, but there he was declared dead. The family is now taking the body to their hometown Guntur. The family did not tell anything about the loans and harassment, this information was uncovered by the police during the investigation. The case is now being investigated alongside cyber crime cell.