Monarch KCR Deliberately Killing Education System in Telangana: Dr Sravan Dasoju AICC

Hyderabad, January 11, 2021: AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju cricitized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his deliberate intentions to destroy the education system in the state by not appointing regular Vice Chancellors to the Universities. The senior Congress Party leader questioned the sincerity of KCR, who remained silent on the most important issue. He slammed the Chief Minister for not filling up thousands of faculty and non-teaching posts, which are vacant in various colleges and universities, with an evil intention to destroy the state owned education institutions while promoting private colleges and universities. Dr Sravan Dasoju requested Hon’ble Governor, Smt Tamilisai Soundarrajan, to intervene into this matter to ask the Chief Minister to act immediately in this regard.



"It is very unfortunate that the Universities, the temples of modern economy, have been functioning without having their regular VC ever since the formation of Telangana. We primarily understand that KCR isn't interested in appointing VCs who cannot pay him any commission. That's why he is only appointing IAS officers as In-Charge VCs who are involved in doing ego massage to Mr KCR to get bounty appointments including as an advisor after the retirement", Dr Sravan Dasoju fired. “I humbly request that the Hon'ble Governor must intervene in this important matter and direct the chief minister to appoint the VCs to all the Universities and also to ask him to ensure timely release of grants as per the budgetary allocations”.



The AICC leader on Monday participated in a round table conference on "Delay in Appointment of Vice Chancellors and other appointments" organized by OU Teaching Association (OUTA) at Osmania University, Hyderabad.



While delivering his speech, Dr Sravan said that the Universities are the modern temples which not only produce graduates but also the transformers of the society. Historically Universities have played a pivotal role in questioning the ruling class and their anti- people policies. "Fearing that it might have to be faced by KCR, he is deliberately killing the education system in general and higher education in particular in Telangana by not appointing VCs, not recruiting faculty, not granting funds as per the budgetary allocations. Because of the lopsided approach of KCR, the Universities are losing recognition, grant-in-aids from UGC, lacking research, missing direction thereby making them standstill in operations. No single university, except in Telangana, in the country is without a regular VC. It is considered a headless institution if there is no VC”.



Dr Sravan stated that KCR promised in 2014 elections to offer KG to PG education completely free of cost in Telangana. However, after assuming power, he closed over 5,000 schools. Moreover, KCR didn’t even fill a single post despite there being about 10,000 jobs vacant at various junior, degree colleges and also at the Universities including the Osmania University, Kakatiya University, JNTU among others.



There are 848 vacancies at OU, 295 at KU, 232 at JNTU, Telangana University (75), Mahatma Gandhi University (115), Shathavahana University (100), Palamuru University (130), Open University (58), JNA&FA University (24), Potti Sree Ramulu Telugu University (97), Government Degree colleges (2,800), Aided Degree Colleges (1,500), Government Junior Colleges (5,154). “KCR himself read over 70,000 books but is not keen on achieving 100% literacy in the state. He spends Rs lakhs of crores on half-finished projects like Kaleshwaram to receive commissions but declines to spend a slice of it to strengthen the education or healthcare, the true pillars of development”, he said.



The AICC leader also reminded that KCR used to tell in the past that he would make Telangana get rid of corporate colleges such as Narayana, Chaitanya, however, there is no such activity seen happening. Moreover, one more corporate college - Velocity - has come in to invade the state. Fraudsters, fake certificate makers such as Malla Reddy are able to get placement in the state cabinet, Dr Sravan pointed out.



The senior Congress Party leader has assured OUTA to extend their full support and cooperation in their efforts to present their case before the Hon'ble Governor of Telangana on appointment of VCs and other teaching staff.