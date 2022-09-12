Moinabad: As the Telugu film industry mourned, the mortal remains of veteran actor and former Union minister UV Krishnam Raju, consigned to flames on Monday evening. The cremation was performed at his farm house in Kanakamamidi village near Moinabad with full 'state honours'.

Actor Prabhas' brother Prabodh lit the funeral pyre as actors Mohan Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Krishnam Raju's wife and three daughters and his nephew and actor Prabhas bid the departed soul with tears in their eyes. The police had made tight security arrangements at the farm house.

The police fired gun shots in the air and gave gun salute to him as part of state funeral accorded to the veteran actor by the Telangana Government. Hundreds of Rebel Star fans, family members, relatives, and BJP leader and former Minister Etala Rajender were present during the cremation.

Initially, it was decided to conduct his last rites at the Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Monday afternoon. But after a few suggestions by the family priests, the funeral venue was changed to Kanakamamidi village in Moinabad Mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Raju were taken to Kanakamamidi village in a flower-bedecked van from his Jubilee Hills residence here Monday afternoon for cremation. Several celebrities from the film industry and politicians, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid their last respects to the former Union Minister at his residence in Hyderabad.

The veteran actor Krishnam Raju died of cardiac arrest at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli while undergoing treatment for post-Covid ailments in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83. Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi and three daughters. Popular Tollywood star and Baahubali, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is his nephew.

