Moinabad Farmhouse Row: TRS MLA Rohith Reddy, Seer Ramachandra Bharathi's Audio Call Viral

Hyderabad: The recording of a phone conversation between TRS MLA Rohit Reddy and a Hindu seer Rama Chandra Bharathi who allegedly has links to the BJP was released on Friday.

In the conversation, Rama Chandra Bharathi is heard telling TRS MLA that a meeting between them will be possible after the solar eclipse.

''You should talk to Nandu. No problem, let's plan after 25. It's better if we plan after 26, 27,'' the seer is heard saying. Rohit Reddy is heard saying that Hyderabad is the best place to have the meeting.

The seer can be further heard promising total protection from the Centre, ED and I-T , saying that he got a green signal from higher-ups in the government. The seer also mentioned BL Santosh and a number 2 but it is not yet clear what it refers to. Santosh is the national general secretary of the BJP.

Rohit Reddy is heard being concerned about CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's wrath if he comes to know about the deal.

