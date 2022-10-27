Moinabad Farmhouse Horse Trading Case: After vehemently denying allegations of horse trading at the Moinabad farmhouse and trying to buy out four TRS MLAs, as a drama purportedly done by the ruling party, the BJP filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court on Thursday. The BJP sought for a special inquiry committee to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

In its petition, the BJP objected to the Telangana Police’s action and was seeking a special investigation team either by the CBI or a sitting judge to be set up under the High Court’s supervision.

The Cyberabad police have booked a case against three persons including a person from Himachal Pradesh, one person from Tirupati and another person who were caught at a farmhouse in Aziznagar with a huge amount of unaccounted money, in an alleged bid to lure four TRS MLAs attempting with cash, posts, and contracts for switching over to BJP.

One of the accused Satish Sharma was being questioned by the police at the farmhouse in Moinabad, while the other two, Simhayajulu from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar, are being questioned at the Shamshabad Rural police station. All three are likely to be produced before the court shortly. Cases have been booked against the three under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 171-B (attempt to induce with bribe), 171-E (bribe), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34 (criminal act by several persons) and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

